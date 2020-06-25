Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: What series surprised you the most with how many seasons it ran

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, JUNE 25TH, 2020:

Adventure Time: Distant Lands- BMO (HBO Max)

Doom Patrol Season Two Premiere (HBO Max)

Esme & Roy Season Two Premiere (HBO Max)

Lifetime Presents Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes (Lifetime)

National Theatre At Home: A Midsummer Night’s Dream (YouTube)

Revenge Prank With DJ Pauly D and Vinny Series Premiere (MTV)

Search Party Season Three Premiere (HBO Max)

The Twilight Zone Season Two Premiere (CBS All-Access)

Yummy (Shudder)

FRIDAY, JUNE 26TH, 2020:

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga (Netflix) SATURDAY, JUNE 27TH, 2020:

Dark Season Three Premiere (Netflix) SUNDAY, JUNE 28TH, 2020:

Giada At Home Season Premiere (Food)

I’ll Be Gone In The Dark Series Premiere (HBO)

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Season Premiere (NatGeo) TUESDAY, JUNE 30TH, 2020:

BNA: Brand New Animal (Netflix)

Expedition Everest (NatGeo)

George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half (Netflix)

Homemade (Netflix)

Lost On Everest (NatGeo)

Welcome To Chechnya (HBO) WEDNESDAY, JULY 1ST, 2020:

Help, I Wrecked My House! (HGTV)

Unsolved Mysteries Series Premiere (Netflix)

Athlete A (Netflix)

