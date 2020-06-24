Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (June 24, 2020)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Clothes are fun, I think. So here is a place to look at some fun outfits worn in Japan! It’s very possible many of you already know about the Tokyo Fashion Instagram account, and I’m definitely not a fashion expert, but I like this account a lot because I get to see interesting and fun fashion on the streets of Tokyo. I also like how much fun a lot of the people in the photos are having, especially when you look at the group photos. Anyway, here are a few outfits from their Instagram that I’m fond of:

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

