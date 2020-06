Summer Breeze was a hit single from Seals and Croft, which was on their fourth album also called Summer Breeze. Released in 1972, it reached No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart in the U.S.

The song has been covered by the Isley Brothers, the Main Ingredient, and Jason Mraz.

The song was also covered by Type O Negative for the I Know What You Did Last Summer soundtrack. I included the link to Type O’s version below. CRANK IT UP!!!!!

Happy a wild and wonderful Wednesday everybody!

