AVoCADo GamesCast-ing Call #65

Heya AvoGamers! We’re planning to record the next episode of the AVoCADo GamesCast this Saturday, the 27th of June, early in the afternoon EDT.

There will be two topics of discussion:

Recent allegations of sexual misconduct and employee abuse in games media, development, and streaming. Summer gaming presentations: PS5 showcase*

PC Gaming Show*

Future Games Show*

Guerrilla Collective

EA Play Live*

Day of the Devs

New Game+ Expo

Night City Wire

IGN Summer of Gaming

Steam Games Festival

Other streams I forgot or missed

I’ve marked the ones we’ll prioritize with asterisks. Don’t worry about watching everything — that would be ridiculous — just come prepared with a general sense of the big things that happened at the starred events.

If you want to participate, please provide in the comments below:

Your Skype handle, if I don’t already have it. Which times on Saturday or Sunday you’re available

I anticipate that this will be a long episode. Please leave up to 3 hours free to record.

As always, the GamesCast welcomes participants from diverse backgrounds. Regardless of your age, gender, sexual orientation, or cultural background, if you have something to say, we’d love to have you. We would especially love to have more women+ on the podcast; please sign up if you’re interested. The only hardware requirements are a decent-quality mic for recording (the mic on a mid-range headset usually suffices) and a stable Internet connection.

Let’s chat about video games!

(Credit to Science is Bad for the header art.)

Privacy-Related Disclaimers You can create a second Skype handle if your existing handle contains your real name and you wish to remain anonymous. Your Skype handle will only be shared with other participants. You can provide your Skype handle in the comments, or if you’d prefer, you can email it to me at fork[dot]in[dot]the[dot]road[at]gmail[dot]com or add spanky[dot]merve on Skype. I will only use Skype to contact you for GamesCast-related purposes, unless you indicate otherwise. [collapse]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...