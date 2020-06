This is one that I’m getting to sit out and I expect to be lightly shamed for as I’ve never been to a Disney theme park.

With the various different Disney parks, what’s your favorite attraction there that isn’t a show? What’s your favorite ride or place to visit that draws you in?

Bonus question; what’s your earliest theme park memory if you’ve been going since you were a kid?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...