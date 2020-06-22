The First Foundation TV Series Trailer Has Arrived

Ahem.

WOW.

With plans for a 2021 debut, the first trailer for Foundation has arrived and the ten-year-old kid in me is utterly beside himself with glee over the potential for this.

We learned back in August 2018 that after picking up the rights in April 2018, Apple had given the Foundation series a ten-episode order for the first season. It’s set with David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman serving as executive producers and showrunners for it. Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Marcy Ross will also executive produce and it’ll also include Asimov’s daughter, Robyn Asimov. Rupert Sanders is set to direct the pilot.

Originally, the casting we had gotten included Jared Harris to play Hari Seldon and Lee Pace as Brother Day, the current Emperor of the Galaxy. As time went on, we learned of others such as Lou Llobell (Voyagers), Leah Harvey (Fighting with My Family, Les Misérables), Laura Birn (Helene, The Innocents), Terrence Mann (Sense8) and Cassian Bilton (A Devil’s Harmony) are set as series regulars.

The end result is definitely going to be different in many ways from the original novels. They were done as serialized storytelling in magazine form back in 1942 before they got collected and they’re very much of the time with few female characters at all and the slimmest of descriptions of characters in general. That changed more as Asimov – and science fiction in general – changed over the decades and as his work crossed with other of his properties.

Original Concept: For twelve thousand years the Galactic Empire has ruled supreme. Now it is dying. But only Hari Sheldon, creator of the revolutionary science of psychohistory, can see into the future–to a dark age of ignorance, barbarism, and warfare that will last thirty thousand years. To preserve knowledge and save mankind, Seldon gathers the best minds in the Empire–both scientists and scholars–and brings them to a bleak planet at the edge of the Galaxy to serve as a beacon of hope for future generations. He calls his sanctuary the Foundation.

But soon the fledgling Foundation finds itself at the mercy of corrupt warlords rising in the wake of the receding Empire. Mankind’s last best hope is faced with an agonizing choice: submit to the barbarians and be overrun–or fight them and be destroyed.

