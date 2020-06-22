Marble League 2020 E1 Balancing

It’s finally here. We’re ready to begin Marble League 2020, the Internet’s premier marble sports tournament. 16 teams will go head-to-head in gruelling contests of ball-on-ball action. Those 16 teams are:

Team Galactic [Hosts]

Raspberry Racers

Hazers

Green Ducks

Savage Speeders

Crazy Cat’s Eyes

Oceanics

Balls of Chaos

Thunderbolts

Mellow Yellow

Bumblebees

O’rangers

Midnight Wisps

Minty Maniacs

Team Momo

Hornets

After the spectacular opening ceremonies, featuring an elaborate Gravitrax contraption, it’s time for the first event, Balancing.

Raspberry Racers post an early lead with 355 points, and it seems like no one can catch them — especially not Mellow Yellow, who don’t get a single marble past 50 cm. (Yikes.) But then the Minty Maniacs get three marbles nearly to the end of the beam, with one making it into the final receptacle, netting them 380 points. No other team can best those scores, but the Midnight Wisps come close with 353 points.

The 2020 Marble League is off to a great start! See you on the 28th for the Halfpipe competition.

Stray thoughts:

The 2019 runners-up, the Green Ducks, finished in the bottom half. Sad quack.

Mellow Yellow has taught us not to toke up before doing sports.

Apparently there was a John Oliver marble in the audience. Did anyone spot it?

Complete stats for Marble League 2020 can be found at the Jelle’s Marble Runs Wiki.

