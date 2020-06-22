Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Jun. 22 (encore from Sept. 17, 2018)

Introducing today’s contestants:

Reese, an editor from Florida, is a bourbon enthusiast going back to his late teens;

Christine, a philanthropic advisor from New Jersey, attended “cheese university”; and

Kyle, a music teacher from Colorado, was attacked by a cactus to his wife’s continuing amusement. Kyle is a three-day champ with winnings of $58.800.

Kyle got off to a fast start and led at every commercial break, while both Reese and Christine performed well, making it a three-way battle into FJ with Kyle at $17,600, Resse with $12,400 and Christine at $9,000.

DD1 – STATE SONGS – “In its fair Western home, may the Columbine bloom till our great mountain rivers run dry” (Kyle won $1,200 on a true DD.)

DD2 – SPECIFIC GENERAL HISTORY – Known by a “colorful” nickname, he got the rank of General of the Armies of the U.S. in September 1919 (Christine lost $1,000)

DD3 – STRIPES ON THE FLAG – Stripes were added for Vermont and Kentucky, so the star-spangled banner that flew over Fort McHenry had this many (Reese won $3,200 on a true DD.)

FJ – 20TH CENTURY NOVELS – “I’ve killed my brother” is said near the end of this 1952 book with a Biblical title and a plot echoing a Biblical story

For the second straight game, only Kyle was correct on FJ, adding $7,201 to win with $24,801 and a four-day total of $83,601.

That’s before our time: No one knew the trio who performed the 1965 no. 1 hit “Back in My Arms Again” is The Supremes.

This day in Trebekistan: As he had done previously with his mustache, Alex pretended that the votes and suggestions were coming in about his Clooney/Connery/professorial beard.

Correct Qs:

DD1 – What is Colorado (Kyle’s home state)? DD2 – Who was Pershing? DD3 – What is 15? FJ – What is “East of Eden”?

