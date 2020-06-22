Albums By The Year: 2013

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We started with the year 2000 and we’re moving forward through time, working our way to the present day.

This week, we’re on 2013. My list is behind the spoiler, which you may click on if you wish to view. Post your lists in the comments!

Daft Punk – Random Access Memories

Janelle Monáe – The Electric Lady

Lorde – Pure Heroine

Demi Lovato – Demi

Avicii – True

Kayo Dot – Hubardo

Jucifer – за волгой для нас земли нет

Pearl Jam – Lightning Bolt

Kacey Musgraves – Same Trailer Different Park

Little Big League – These Are Good People.

The World Is A Beautiful Place And i Am No Longer Afraid To Die – Whenever, If Ever

Speedy Ortiz – Major Arcana

Toro y Moi – Anything In Return

Chvrches – The Bones Of What You Believe

HAIM – Days Are Gone

Run The Jewels – Run The Jewels [collapse]

