Albums By The Year: 2013

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We started with the year 2000 and we’re moving forward through time, working our way to the present day.
This week, we’re on 2013. My list is behind the spoiler, which you may click on if you wish to view. Post your lists in the comments!
Daft Punk – Random Access Memories
Janelle Monáe – The Electric Lady
Lorde – Pure Heroine
Demi Lovato – Demi
Avicii – True
Kayo Dot – Hubardo
Jucifer – за волгой для нас земли нет
Pearl Jam – Lightning Bolt
Kacey Musgraves – Same Trailer Different Park
Little Big League – These Are Good People.
The World Is A Beautiful Place And i Am No Longer Afraid To Die – Whenever, If Ever
Speedy Ortiz – Major Arcana
Toro y Moi – Anything In Return
Chvrches – The Bones Of What You Believe
HAIM – Days Are Gone
Run The Jewels – Run The Jewels