30 Day Disney Challenge Day 20: Your Favorite Sequel

With a lot of sequels out there for a lot of Disney films, there are plenty to choose from. Especially if you want to go wider than the Disney animated side. Sequels weren’t the biggest thing for Disney for quite a long time but then we started seeing a lot of direct-to-video releases produced back in the late 90s and as DVD picked up, making for some interesting misfires and successes along the way.

Of course, you can also deal in the silo companies and talk about Pixar, Lucasfilm, and Marvel sequels as there are a lot to dig into there as well if the Disney proper side isn’t your thing.

What’s your favorite sequel?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...