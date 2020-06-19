The Friday Politics thread can’t spiral like it used to.

Hi Politicadoes. Maybe it’s because the Friday Politics thread is old, or has an inner ear infection or something like that, but it just can’t handle meme spirals like it was younger. So let’s do our best to keep them to a minimum, especially at nap time.

NJ gets to enter Phase 2 next week. We have one of the lowest current infection rates, so next week barbershops open! In a few weeks I might even take a chance. Until then, the blind bird’s nest remains.

Rosebaby refers to herself as RoRo now.

Let’s all remember to be empathetic, have peace, love and understanding, support your fellow posters. Be careful if you’re going to protest, both from potential agitators as well as that COVID that’s making a comeback. Don’t threaten violence on anyone. If something is posted too frequently, call out the clam. And as usual, find a leader bean in times of trouble.

Happy Juneteenth!

