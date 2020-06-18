Marble League 2020 Qualifiers

ML 2020 is almost here. Anticipation is in the air. But before the main tournament, teams have to qualify for a chance at vitreous victory. There are four events here: balancing; funnel endurance; block pushing; and the 5-metre sprint. Let’s get right to it, shall we?

Balancing

Balancing has always been a test of finesse, rather than brute strength. Teams like Mellow Yellow that are known for their skill do well. But there are also some surprising successes, like the Oceanics managing to post a combined total of 350 points. Meanwhile, the O’rangers do unexpectedly poorly with 244 points. And some teams who were expected to screw up manage to not even meet our limited expectations, such as the Rojo Rollers, who only score a 208. After all 20 teams have had their turn, Crazy Cat’s Eyes, Bumblebees, and Savage Speeders lead the standings.

Funnel Endurance

This event is divided into two heats of 10 marbles each. In the first heat, Mary of Team Primary, perhaps the Marble League’s most embarrassing competitor, finishes first with a measly 1:48.97. Team Momo redeem themselves after a disappointing balancing run to finish at the top of their heat with 45 more seconds on the clock than Team Primary. In the second heat, the Jungle Jumpers finish in last by default after falling off the track, and Balls of Chaos finish atop their heat with a time of 2:21.01. After both heats, Crazy Cat’s Eyes, Savage Speeders, and Balls of Chaos lead the overall standings.

Block Pushing

This was an all-around disappointing event. No team even managed to clear the 70-centimetre mark. The Midnight Wisps came closest with 69.8 cm, but this was nowhere near the ballpark of the 82.6 cm Marble League record. After this event, the Savage Speeders sit atop the standings, followed by the Thunderbolts and the Crazy Cat’s Eyes.

5M Sprint

This is the simplest event: just roll down the ramp as fast as you can. The marbles race in heats of 4, but fastest times overall are what count. The Savage Speeders, the Crazy Cat’s Eyes, and shockingly, the Oceanics post the three fastest times.

Overall Results

The Savage Speeders, Crazy Cat’s Eyes, and I kid you not, Oceanics sit atop the overall standings. The rest of the qualifiers are the Thunderbolts, Mellow Yellow, the Minty Maniacs, Balls of Chaos, the O’rangers, the Midnight Wisps, the Hornets, Team Momo, and the Bumblebees. They’ll be joining the Raspberry Racers, the Green Ducks, the Hazers, and hosts Team Galactic in the 2020 Marble League.

Complete stats for Marble League 2020 can be found at the Jelle’s Marble Runs Wiki.

