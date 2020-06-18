Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: What’s the longest wait between seasons you’ve had for a show?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, JUNE 18TH, 2020:

A Whisker Away (Netflix)

Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story Of Roy Cohn (HBO)

Cleanin’ Up The Town: Remembering Ghostbusters (Crackle)

Karma Series Premiere (HBO Max)

Killer Couples Season Premiere (Oxygen)

National Theatre At Home: Small Island (YouTube)

Scare Package (Shudder)

Snapped: Killer Couples Season Premiere (Oxygen)

Summer Camp Island (HBO Max)

Syfy Wire’s The Great Debate Series Premiere (Syfy)

The Bureau Season Five (Sundance Now)

The Day After I’m Gone (Mubi)

The History Of Home Series Premiere (Curiosity Stream)

The Order (Netflix)

Top Chef All Stars LA Season Finale (Bravo)

FRIDAY, JUNE 19TH, 2020:

Babies Season Premiere (Netflix)

Balle Perdue (Netflix)

Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story Of Roy Cohn (HBO)

Dads (Apple TV+)

Deadly Transaction (LMN)

Dino Hunters Series Premiere (Discovery)

Disclosure (Netflix)

Father Soldier Son (Netflix)

Feel The Beat (Netflix)

Floor Is Lava Series Premiere (Netflix)

LOL: Last One Laughing Australia (Amazon)

Lost Bullet (Netflix)

Love, Simon Series Premiere (Hulu)

Most Beautiful Thing [aka Girls From Ipanema] (Netflix)

One Way To Tomorrow (Netflix)

Penguin (Amazon)

Rhyme Time Town Series Premiere (Netflix)

7500 (Amazon)

Sherman’s Showcase: Black History Month Spectacular (AMC)

Taste The Nation With Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)

The Politician Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Wasp Network (Netflix)

SATURDAY, JUNE 20TH, 2020:

Birthmother’s Betrayal (Lifetime)

Love Under The Olive Tree (Hallmark)

The Great American Groom-a-Long (Animal Planet)

SUNDAY, JUNE 21ST, 2020:

ABC News Special: John Bolton Interview (ABC)

Bunk’d Season Premiere (Disney)

Cleopatra: Sex, Lies And Secrets (Science)

Hollie Hobbie Series Premiere (BYUtv)

John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father’s Day (ABC)

Lucy Worsley’s Royal Myths & Secrets (PBS)

Mechanics Of Love (Up)

NO4A2 Season Two Premiere (AMC)

Perry Mason Series Premiere (HBO)

Pete The Cat Season Premiere (Amazon)

The Beat Don’t Stop (TV One)

The Chi Season Premiere (Showtime)

The 2020 ESPYs (ESPN)

Top Gun: Behind Closed Doors (Reelz)

United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to the Unsung Heroes (CBS)

Worst Cooks In America Season Premiere (Food)

Yellowstone Season Two Premiere (Paramount)

MONDAY, JUNE 22ND, 2020:

Ten Weeks Series Premiere (Quibi) TUESDAY, JUNE 23RD, 2020:

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (Netflix)

Greenleaf Season Five Premiere (OWN)

Isolation Stories Series Premiere (BritBox) WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24TH, 2020:

Athlete A (Netflix)

