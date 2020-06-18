Alex Hirsch Day Thread

Alex Hirsch, who created Gravity Falls, was born on June 18, 1985. Alex has said that he watched and was influenced by both The X-Files and Twin Peaks when he was a child, and you can definitely see references to both of those in Gravity Falls. Alex also voiced Grunkle Stan, Soos, and Bill Cipher (along with other characters) on the show.

Alex Hirsch, with a copy of Journal 3.

Alex currently stars on the cartoon show The Owl House as King and Hooty. He is also co-executive producing an animated series called Inside Job for Netflix. According to Deadline, Inside Job is a “workplace comedy set in the shadow government, where every conspiracy theory — from the Illuminati to Reptoids — is true, and one woman struggles to keep the chaos under wraps.”

