Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (June 17, 2020)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Last week, 3rdstringhero posted a comment describing an anime opening bracket created with their friends (which sounds super fun), and so this week I am shamelessly using that as something to talk about in the header. There are some truly great anime opening songs out there, but do you have any favorites? For me, there are two that immediately come to mind.

Kiss, Kiss fall in love!

This opening is guaranteed to make me smile. Like the show itself, the opening is upbeat, full of heart, and very sweet. Even if it’s been a year since I’ve watched Ouran High School Host Club, I find myself getting this song stuck in my head fairly regularly. It’s just so catchy!

I close my eyes and tell myself

That my dreams will come true

Another great opening full of heart! I would never dream of skipping the opening to Yuri!!! On Ice because it’s just the perfect way to start the show. The song is also just super inspiring and always makes me feel a little better about myself and the future when I listen to it.

There are, of course, many other openings that I love, but I want to know what some of your favorites are.

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...