Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Dating Profiles (06/17/2020)

Time to get out that badly-lit selfie from the company Christmas party a few years ago with the ugly sweater and that silly face you make when you’re half-drunk, grab some pseudo-inspirational quote and voilà, you have a dating profile! Just sit back, relax, and let the journey to great love begin!

Oooor maybe not. Turns out that apparently this whole online dating thing isn’t really much or any simpler than the old-fashioned way? Yes, I was as disappointed to find that out as you are!

So what are your experiences with the whole dating profile thing?

Have you ever made one?

What was your approach/philosophy?

What were the results?

What do you look for in other profiles?

Do you read profile bios/text, or just select based on pictures?

Or any other silly question/point I have overlooked so far …

As always, talking about anything related to dating and intimacy etc. which is not in the prompt is okay too! Welcome, even!

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

