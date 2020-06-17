AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming Thread: Forge of Fury, Session 4

Fritzi Flickerfling’s Journal

We continued our delve into the caves beneath the mountain in search of the lost dwarven stronghold. After a short detour to investigate the nests of those unpleasant gricks – quite a profitable one; it seems they pilfered a quantity of coinage and a bag of holding from some previous, less lucky souls – we braved the large, forbidding door on the eastern side of the room. Slowclap managed to pick the lock, revealing a set of stairs – leading up, thank goodness! No more checking myself for striges every few minutes…

And in further good news, the stairs ascended to a finished, octagonal chamber containing three dwarven statues – a good sign that we’d located the ancient ruin at last! Two obvious doors led out of the chamber. I, wary of the effluvient trap sprung upon us by the last statue we encountered, counseled a cautious approach, but Gash heard the noise of hammer upon anvil from the right, and opened the door… earning herself a blank wall and a blow from the statues’ axes for her trouble. They ought to have named her Rash, not Gash! Just a little joke.

I quickly conjured a mage hand to try the other door, and earned the same result – minus the bodily harm. Now we were in a pickle. Only two doors, and both false? The answer, though, was obvious, and Seraphina soon located a third, true exit concealed behind the easternmost statue.

Up another flight of stairs, and we triggered an alarm which began wailing in Dwarvish about intruders. A long-abandoned defense, I thought – until we entered the large chamber beyond and encountered the party of duergar camping there. They seemed, at least, not immediately hostile, and warned us of undead to the north – though I can’t help but feel like we should be wary of them.

Best to clear out the undead first and secure any treasures before our competitors do, we decided, and headed north to a small room containing an old well. Without warning, a ghost floated through the wall and attacked! My spells did some damage, but not all I’d hoped – Gash’s magically-enhanced greataxe did more, and things seemed under control, until the ghost possessed our barbarian friend and turned that same greataxe against us!

I planned to use my handy Wand of Entangle to trap Gash, but my fellow party members are a rather hot-blooded bunch, and they hastened to wring the ghost out of her the old-fashioned way. Angry at having its new plaything broken, the ghost gave us such a horrifying grimace I felt as if I’d aged ten years! We managed to finish it off anyway…and stabilize our fallen friend before we had ANOTHER angry ghost to deal with.

Beyond the ghost were halls to the west and east and a bonanza of doors to explore. We decided to hole up in the first one – the sight of a long-ago battle, and still strewn with dessicated corpses. I cast an Alarm spell on the door, a handy little trick I only recently learned, and we passed an uneasy night in the boneyard. At least Gash was able to rest and heal, and I practiced my spells for the day ahead.

Heading west, we discovered an ancient shrine to what must have been a very important dwarf. Piles of bones flanked the shrine, and a withered orc corpse lay before it. Sadly, a single step into the room revealed the piles of bones were a pair of skeletal ogres, and the withered corpse somewhat livelier than we might have wished. The door provided excellent cover, however, and we were able to barrage them from afar with only minimal trouble.

The spoils: some coins – good – and a lovely scroll case – better – containing two spells not yet in my book – best! As soon as I get back to town I must spend an evening adding Web and Spider Climb to my repertoire. I can hardly wait to scuttle up a wall or two!

We explored a few more rooms – one was empty, while another contained some troublesome dwarf skeletons – but little else of real interest presented itself to us. I can only wonder what lies deeper within…

