30 Day Disney Challenge Day 17: Your Favorite Dance Scene

When it comes to favorite dance scene, off the cuff I can imagine a lot of people, at least of a certain age, going back to the Beauty and the Beast dance simply because it was The Big Scene for so long. It’s one that definitely comes up a lot in my own mind and it’s often the scene I think of first when my mind lingers back to the film.

But the one that catches me the most when I get down to it, however, is “The Gospel Truth” from Hercules. I just love the tone it sets going into the movie and provides for the context necessary quickly, with style, and with a great sense of fun.

What’s your favorite dance scene?

