The Creative Endeavors Thread Upgrades Anew

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Threads, please be sure to check out the Sign-Up Sheets and act accordingly.

For a while now, I’ve been getting ISP emails that I’m entitled to a free Flex streaming device and didn’t really think it was worth the likely trouble of getting one. Changed my mind recently and I’ve had it hooked up now for a few days. I can now stream Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, etc. through my TV monitor, and I really hadn’t guessed the effect it would have on my creative output, which has been lagging through the pandemic first due to a welter of uncertainties and then due to keying up over recent political upheavals.

One of the reasons it’s been hard for me to concentrate on any kind of schedule is that I’ll often stream TV or whatnot on my laptop, and it’s ergonomically troublesome to try and watch while drawing or painting at the same time. Not so much with the Flex; I did most of a large illustration and much of a new acrylic this weekend while watching Ken Burns’ The Vietnam War and Jim Al-Khalili’s BBC science documentaries on YouTube (not to mention “virtual basketball” played by “Toronto Raptors Uprising GC” and some rando gamer). Loving this, to my great surprise.

How’s your work going?

