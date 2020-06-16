Shoeless Trivia: SCOTUS

In honor of yesterday’s Bostock decision.
- Who was the first Jewish justice to serve on the Supreme Court? Though he was born in Kentucky, he attended Harvard and ultimately established his law practice in Boston.
- Name both men who were nominated by Ronald Reagan but not confirmed to the Supreme Court seat held by Anthony Kennedy from 1988 to 2018.
- The man depicted below served as Governor of Ohio, a U.S. Senator, the Secretary of the Treasury, and Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. What is his name?
- Ruth Bader Ginsburg features prominently in two films from 2018: the documentary RBG as well as what legal drama in which she is played by Felicity Jones?
- Justice Potter Stewart is best remembered for what seven word phrase from in his concurring opinion in the 1964 case of Jacobellis v. Ohio? In context, the phrase expresses Potter’s intuition that Louis Malle’s film The Lovers does not fit into a certain category.
Answers
- Louis Brandeis
- Robert Bork, Douglas Ginsburg
- Salmon P. Chase
- On the Basis of Sex
- “I know it when I see it”
