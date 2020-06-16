Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 5 (Part 2 of 2)

It’s round 5 of the playoffs! 64 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. Just two days! We’re really getting down to it now.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Voting will be live until Wednesday, June 17th at 9:00am Pacific
Previous Round’s Results:
|Kirby Super Star
|Gourmet Race
|6
|8
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|
I’m Waiting for the Night (MoonDisc Version)
|Final Fantasy VIII
|Blue Fields
|7
|4
|Chrono Cross
|Dilemma
|Pokemon Red / Blue
|Trainer battle
|3
|11
|Wild Arms
|
Into the Wilderness
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|
Simone (MoonDisc Version)
|9
|5
|The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time
|Title Theme
|Final Fantasy Tactics
|Apoplexy
|5
|8
|Final Fantasy VII
|Cosmo Canyon
|Final Fantasy VII
|
Opening / Bombing Mission
|6
|10
|Buck Bumble
|Title Screen
|Chrono Cross
|Scars of Time
|9
|2
|Chrono Cross
|
Dead Sea – Tower of Geddon
|Final Fantasy VII
|JENOVA
|10
|3
|Final Fantasy Tactics
|Tutorial
|The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
|Gerudo Valley
|13
|3
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|
I’m Waiting for the Night
|Final Fantasy VII
|Aerith’s Theme
|2
|8
|Final Fantasy VII
|Fighting
|Super Mario RPG
|
The Road is Full of Dangers
|6
|7
|Jet Grind Radio
|Sneakman
|Space Channel 5
|
Spaceport: Introducing Ulala!
|9
|4
|Chrono Cross
|Another Voyage
|The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
|Hyrule Field
|10
|7
|Bushido Blade
|
Hiding in Shadow
|Grandia
|Theme
|10
|4
|Final Fantasy VII
|Chocobo Theme
|Final Fantasy IX
|Battle Theme
|4
|10
|Final Fantasy VIII
|Don’t Be Afraid
|Wild Arms 2
|
Main Title (Instrumental)
|8
|5
|Chrono Cross
|
Radical Dreamers ~ Unstolen Jewel
Gourmet Race, the #1 overall seed, has fallen! Moon may have fallen a little but it’s still dangerous.
Fun Stats About The Top 64
Top 64 by group:
I’ve decided listing this out by raw number isn’t interesting; for me at least, the point of tracking groups is to see if “reputation” holds out, ie do the groups that started with the biggest shares stay that way, or do the “weak” groups hold their own? So I’m tracking this in Sheets here. I’m listing group representation as a percentage; for each round, every group “should” have ~4.55%. Groups above that number are overperforming (highlighted green), groups below are under (red). I’m also using lighter shades for groups that fell but are still above 4.55%, and groups that rose but are still below.
We’re in the endgame now. Group 5 is our first group to be completely eliminated, but a few others are just barely hanging on. Also, 5 different groups wound up being exactly halved, resulting in static representation. With just 32 spots in the next round for 22 original groups we’re probably at the end for useful data here (I will, of course, record data all the way until the end, because while it might be more useless recording it is also easier).
Top 64 by game:
(Songs in bold lost at least half their nominees this round (min 3). Songs in bolded italics lost at least two thirds (min 4))
- 8 songs:
- Chrono Cross [-7]
- Final Fantasy VII [-2]
- 7 songs:
- Final Fantasy IX [-1]
- 6 songs:
- Final Fantasy VIII [-2]
- 3 songs:
- Moon: Remix RPG Adventure [-3]
- Super Mario RPG [-3]
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time [-3]
- 2 songs:
- Final Fantasy Tactics [-2]
- Grandia
- Kirby Super Star
- PaRappa the Rapper [-2]
- Pokemon Red/Blue
- Space Channel 5
- 1 song:
- Buck Bumble
- Bushido Blade
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night [-2]
- Jet Grind Radio [-1]
- NiGHTS Into Dreams
- Parasite Eve [-2]
- Rockman & Forte
- Seaman
- Silent Hill
- Suikoden II
- Vagrant Story
- Wild Arms [-1]
- Wild Arms 2 [-1]
- Xenogears [-1]
- Remember The Fallen
- Ace Combat 2
- Baldur’s Gate
- Brave Fencer Musashi [-3]
- Diablo
- Discworld 2
- Donkey Kong 64
- Einhander [-2]
- Enemy Zero
- Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned
- Grim Fandango
- I.Q.: Intelligent Qube
- Koudelka
- Metal Gear Solid
- Persona 2: Eternal Punishment
- Persona 2: Innocent Sin
- Shenmue
- Sonic Adventure
- Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike
- Super Mario 64 [-3]
- The Curse of Monkey Island
- The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask [-2]
- The Neverhood
- Threads of Fate
- Ultima Online
- Um Jammer Lammy
The top has pretty well settled. It’s Chrono Cross and the mainline Final Fantasies jockeying for position. This time Cross and VII have tied for first, followed closely by IX and VIII. Previous stalwarts Moon, Super Mario RPG, and Ocarina of Time are holding down the 3-song tier. By my count, Buck Bumble is the only non-Japanese game remaining. The Playstation is also crushing it; this round may be inadvertently named for the N64 but the console only has 4 songs across 2 games remaining. Overall, the console breakdown goes:
Playstation: 16 games, 47 songs
Super Nintendo/Super Famicom: 3 games, 6 songs
Dreamcast: 3 games, 4 songs
Nintendo 64: 2 games, 4 songs
Game Boy: 1 game, 2 songs
Saturn: 1 game, 1 song