The Politics Thread Descends That Escalator

In 1858, Abraham Lincoln is quoted as saying that “A house divided against itself cannot stand” as he accepted Illinois Republican Party’s nomination for the Senate

As divided as we feel today, there are so many things going on showing just how united we are that it’s heartening. But it’s hard to hold onto that feeling against the daily chaos that we allow into our lives through social media and that particular news layer. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by it all and the constant flood of it. To feel, even upon such strong victories that are achieved such as what happened yesterday, that the world is still against you.

But there are more with you than not. Hold tight to that and keep on with the good fight.

Consider this; it was this day in 2015 that Trump rode down that escalator and launched his campaign. While it’s still easy to believe that he’s getting away with everything, truly consider just how bloodied and bruised he is politically right now. How cornered on every side he’s become. How precarious his position truly is in so many ways. And just how badly history will treat him in the decades to come. That may be too late for some, and I’ll not disagree, but the long arc of history will not judge him kindly in any area.

What we’re experiencing now shall pass at some point, for better and worse, and something else is yet to come. And that’s important because we live in the here and now and must make the most of those moments, in big and small ways.

So, be excellent to each other

