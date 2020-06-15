Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Jun. 15 (encore from Jan. 12, 2018)

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Alisha, a medical student from Alhambra, CA who met a grumpy crocodile;

Alex, a consultant from St. Paul, MN who met his wife playing ultimate frisbee; and

Gilbert, a university administrator from Princeton, NJ, who promised his kids 1% of his Jeopardy! winnings, which Trebek isn’t going to let him forget. Gilbert is a two-day champ with winnings of $22,798.

Alex missed the first two DD opportunities while Gilbert was incorrect on DD3, which kept the scores on the low side. Going into FJ it was Gilbert with $10,800, Alex at $6,900 and Alisha with $2,800.

DD1 – MUMMY DEAREST – He discovered the grandmummy of them all & soon wrote a book called “The Tomb of Tut-Ankh-Amen” (Alex lost $2,000)

DD2 – GET WITH THE PROGRAM! – This program named for a senator sends U.S. students abroad to foster international goodwill (Alex lost $2,500)

DD3 – TITLES FROM POETRY – The best-laid plans of these 2 authors gave us 1785’s “To a Mouse” & the 1937 title inspired by it, “Of Mice and Men” (Gilbert lost $3,000)

FJ – AFRICAN COUNTRIES – With more than 90 million people it’s Africa’s third most populous country, though it’s more than 90% desert

Gilbert and Alex came through with the correct FJ response. Gilbert added $3,001 to win with $13,801 and a three-day total of $36,599.

That’s before our time: The players didn’t know the Karmaan Ghia was built by Volkswagen, and Simpsons fans would know that the Bearcat driven by Mr. Burns was made by Stutz. Also, no one knew the 1982 hit “I Know What Boys Like” was by The Waitresses.

Correct Qs:

DD1 – Who was Howard Carter?

DD2 – What is the Fulbright Program?

DD3 – Who were Burns and Steinbeck? (Gilbert was only able to come up with Burns.)

FJ – What is Egypt?

