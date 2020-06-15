Franchise Festival Podcast – Season 1 Episode 9: The Wind Waker (Part 2)

Christian, Hamilton, and special guest Jasmine reminisce about their favorite video game characters before taking a deep dive into the gameplay and dungeon design of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker. Puppet Ganon’s susceptibility to the Mandela effect is examined. Check it out on your favorite podcast app (later today) or on our website right now.

Episode 10, which covers The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap, will be out on July 1. Feel free to let us know if you have any questions, suggestions, etc. Thanks for listening!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...