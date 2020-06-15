Canada’s Drag Race: Extended Trailer Discussion Thread

The extended trailer for season one of Canada’s Drag Race dropped earlier today, featuring an array of guest judges, peeks at challenges, and sickening LEWKS from the queens and from co-hosts Brooke Lynn Hytes, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, and Stacey McKenzie.

This season’s guest judges include, among others, Elisha Cuthbert, Deborah Cox, Allie X, Tom Green, Mary Walsh and Michelle Visage, along with an appearance by Drag Race UK alum Crystal.

Canada’s Drag Race airs on July 2 on Crave in Canada and on WOW Presents Plus in select territories. It begins airing on July 3 on BBC Three, and on July 4 on Stan in Australia.

Check out the trailer below:

