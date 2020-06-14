30 Day Disney Challenge Day 14: Your Favorite Underrated Movie

Underrated means different things to different people but mostly it comes down to, which film do you think didn’t get the love that it should? A lot of Disney and Pixar films become critical darlings but there are always those that don’t quite go as big as the really big ones that you think should. This can be something of a generational thing to some degree as well.

One that has always left me feeling left out of things is the way Disney treated their attempt at Black Cauldron. While a flawed film, and one I’m glad that they’re looking at trying anew with hopefully something more tied to the book series, it’s a film that really worked for me in a lot of ways and has held a special place in my heart. It’s the kind of film where, if you find someone else that really enjoys it as well, you practically form a kinship with them because it’s rare to hear that.

What’s your underrated favorite?

