The Friday Politics Thread of Wokeness

In that I just woke up and realized I forgot to write this last night. Good Morning fellow Politicadoes!

So, short and sweet. The world is still chaos.

Let’s all remember to be empathetic, have peace, love and understanding, support your fellow posters. Be careful if you’re going to protest, both from potential agitators as well as that COVID that’s making a comeback. Don’t threaten violence on anyone (but statues are ok, although probably not a good idea to make specific plans here). If something is posted too frequently – like say Tom Cotton’s wokeness comment – call out the clam. And as usual, find a leader bean in times of trouble.

Have a lovely day.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...