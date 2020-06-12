Friday New Music 6/12

Welcome to another Friday! I’m welcoming you to a whole day, isn’t that cool? There’s new music today too. I assume – who knows at this point, this list could be a bit inconsistent even before time had no meaning. Somethings that caught my eye: Figg? Never heard of them and I’m not sure what combination of Carissa’s Wierd members it is, but if I can find it I’ll give it a listen. Jehnny Beth has a solo debut, I’ve never caught on with Savages but I’ll give this one a go. Healing Potpourri look like an atypical release for Run for Cover, being a more breezy “easy listening” rock band, but I like the label a lot so I’ll give them a try. There’s this Built to Spill cover album of Daniel Johnston songs which could be fun, Ellie Goulding has been very fun pop in the past,

Here’s a full-ish list, from Consequence of Sound. Unsure of accuracy at this point, but enjoy!:

— A. Fabrin – Before Return

— The Aces – Under My Influence

— Adeline – Intérimes EP

— Aidan Baker – Soil

— Alan Silvestri – Predator (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Vinyl Reissue)

— alextbh – The Chase EP

— Andrea & Mud – Bad News Darlin’

— Anonymous– La Bestia

— Ara – The Desert EP

— Bad Moves – Untenable (Physical Release)

— Bazarian – Sight Lines EP

— Becky and the Birds – Trasslig EP

— Betty Moon – Translucent EP

— Bibio – Sleep On the Wing

— Black Fortune – Osshlord

— Black Orchid Empire – Semaphore

— Blue Öyster Cult – Curse of the Hidden Mirror

— Blue Öyster Cult – iHeart Radio Heart N.Y.C. 2012

— Box of Chocolates – Fearful Symmetry (Reissue)

— BPMD (Bobby Blitz, Mike Portnoy, Mark Menghi and Phil Demmel) – American Made

— Brent Amaker DeathSquad – Hello

— Built to Spill – Built to Spill Plays the Songs of Daniel Johnston

— Connie Han – Iron Starlet

— Coriky (Ian MacKaye, Joe Lally, and Amy Farina) – Coriky (Digital Release)

— Cory Smythe – Accelerate Every Voice

— Cosse – Nothing Belongs to Anything EP

— Curse the Son – Excruciation

— Death Valley Girls – Breakthrough EP

— Dim Gray – Flown

— Disheveled Cuss (Nick Reinhart of Tera Melos) – Disheveled Cuss

— DJ Boring – Like Water EP

— Dougie Poole – The Freelancer’s Blues

— Down Again – The Devil Is A Gentleman

— Drab City – Good Songs For Bad People

— E^ST – I’m Doing It

— e4444e – Coldstream Road

— Ego Ella May – Honey For Wounds

— El Shirota – Tiempos Raros

— Electric Mob – Discharge

— The Electric Prunes – Release of an Oath (Vinyl Reissue)

— Ellen Allien – Aurra

— Ellie Goulding – Brightest Blue

— Elliott Waits For No One – Elliott Waits For No One

— ELM – The Wait

— Eric Church – The Outsiders (Reissue)

— Eric Hutchinson – Class of ’98

— Erroll Garner – Gershwin & Kern (Reissue)

— The Explorers Club – The Explorers Club

— The Explorers Club – To Sing And Be Born Again

— Fermentor – Continuance

— Figg (feat. members of Carissa’s Weird) – Figg

— Finn Ronsford – Odes EP

— fish narc – WiLDFiRE

— Flying Horseman – Mothership

— Foetal Juice – Gluttony

— Forest Bees – Forest Bees

— Forest Blakk – Sideways EP

— The France – Indie Kate EP

— Francesa Blanchard – Make It Better

— Frontside – Closer to Closure EP

— Geezer – Groovy

— Glom – Awash

— Golf Alpha Bravo (Gab Winterfield of Jagwar Ma) – The Sundog LP

— Gone West featuring Colbie Caillat – Canyons

— Grateful Dead – Grateful Dead Origins

— GUM (Jay Watson of POND and Tame Impala) – Out in the World

— Healing Potpourri – Blanket of Calm

— Jehnny Beth (of Savages) – To Love is to Live

— John Craigie – Asterisk the Universe

— Jon Patrick Walker – The Rented Tuxedo

— Joseph Arthur – Come To Where I’m From (20th Anniversary Edition)

— Jupiter Hollow – Bereavement

— Justice For the Damned – Pain is Power

— Katzù Oso – Colours EP

— Kleeer – Intimate Connection (Vinyl Reissue)

— Kramer – Songs We Sang In Our Dreams

— La Lucha – Everybody Wants to Rule the World

— Larkin Poe – Self Made Man

— Leah Senior – The Passing Scene

— Let It Come Down (feat. Kramer) – Songs We Sang In Our Dreams

— Liam Gallagher – MTV Unplugged

— Light Screamer – Reap

— Lightworker – Fury By Failure

— Lord – Chaos Raining EP

— Lord Finesse – Motown State of Mind

— Lorraine Leckie & Her Demons – Razor Wing Butterfly

— Louis the Child – Here For Now

— Louise Goffin – Two Different Movies

— LVRA – LVCID EP

— Magnus Karlsson’s Free Fall – We Are the Night

— Marie-Clo – Shell(e) Pt. I

— Melody – Teachers Pet EP

— Michael Angelo Batio – More Machine Than Man

— Mike Peters (of The Alarm) – {Hurricane of Change}

— Moonlight Haze – Lunaris

— Mondo Cozmo – New Medicine

— NCT-127 – NCT #127 Neo Zone: The Final Round

— Nihiloxica – Kaloli

— Naeem (fka Spank Rock) – Startisha

— Nate Lee – Wings of a Jetliner

— NAVA – Sarabe EP

— Nemesium – Continua

— Nir Felder – II

— Norah Jones – Pick Me Up Off the Floor

— Noveller – Arrow

— Oracle – Hindsight 2020

— Orlando Weeks (of The Maccabees) – A Quickening

— Paper Idol – Money For Flowers EP

— Paralydium – Worlds Beyond

— Peter Gabriel – Rated PG

— Photay – Waking Hours

— Psycle – Kill the Machine

— Rachel Beck – Stronger Than You Know

— Retro Color – Arcadian

— Revolt – Kyoto

— Sacred – Myths & Monsters

— Sammy Brue – Crash Test Kid

— Seb Brun – Ar Ker

— Session Victim – Needledrop Remixed

— Shaggy – Hot Shot 2020

— Shape of Water – Great Illusions

— The Silver Field – Sing High! Sing Low!

— Six Feet Tall – Be Grave With Your Life EP

— Skott – Always Live For Always

— Smackbound – 20/20

— SOKO – Feel Feelings

— The Sounds – Things We Do For Love

— Southern Shores – Siena Part 1 EP

— Spacey Jane – Sunlight

— Spirit Fingers – Peace

— Steve Hackett – Genesis: Revisited – Live at the Royal Albert Hall (Vinyl Release)

— Stinky – Of Lost Things

— Sven Gali – 3 EP

— Swanes – Trials and Simulations EP

— Teghan Devon – Little Lion EP

— Tengger – Nomad

— Thijsenterprise – Snits EP

— Third Culture Kings – Different Kinda Appeal

— Thomas Azier – Love, Disorderly

— Thousandaire – Thousandaire

— Tia Careera – True And True

— Tim Buckley – The Dream Belongs to Me: Rare and Unreleased Recordings – 1968/1973 (Vinyl Reissue)

— twst – TWST0001 EP

— Ulthar – Providence

— Unwed Sailor – Look Alive

— Various Artists – COVID Compilation

— Various Artists – The Eddy (Songs From the Netflix Original Series)

— VEGA – Grit Your Teeth

— Video Dave – Week 1560

— Waaju – Grown

— War After War – No Change EP

— Wargirl – Dancing Gold

— Wild – Goin’ Back EP

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...