Friday New Music 6/12

Welcome to another Friday! I’m welcoming you to a whole day, isn’t that cool? There’s new music today too. I assume – who knows at this point, this list could be a bit inconsistent even before time had no meaning. Somethings that caught my eye: Figg? Never heard of them and I’m not sure what combination of Carissa’s Wierd members it is, but if I can find it I’ll give it a listen. Jehnny Beth has a solo debut, I’ve never caught on with Savages but I’ll give this one a go. Healing Potpourri look like an atypical release for Run for Cover, being a more breezy “easy listening” rock band, but I like the label a lot so I’ll give them a try. There’s this Built to Spill cover album of Daniel Johnston songs which could be fun, Ellie Goulding has been very fun pop in the past,
Here’s a full-ish list, from Consequence of Sound. Unsure of accuracy at this point, but enjoy!:
— A. Fabrin – Before Return
— The Aces – Under My Influence
— Adeline – Intérimes EP
— Aidan Baker – Soil
— Alan Silvestri – Predator (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Vinyl Reissue)
— alextbh – The Chase EP
— Andrea & Mud – Bad News Darlin’
— Anonymous– La Bestia
— Ara – The Desert EP
— Bad Moves – Untenable (Physical Release)
— Bazarian – Sight Lines EP
— Becky and the Birds – Trasslig EP
— Betty Moon – Translucent EP
— Bibio – Sleep On the Wing
— Black Fortune – Osshlord
— Black Orchid Empire – Semaphore
— Blue Öyster Cult – Curse of the Hidden Mirror
— Blue Öyster Cult – iHeart Radio Heart N.Y.C. 2012
— Box of Chocolates – Fearful Symmetry (Reissue)
— BPMD (Bobby Blitz, Mike Portnoy, Mark Menghi and Phil Demmel) – American Made
— Brent Amaker DeathSquad – Hello
— Built to Spill – Built to Spill Plays the Songs of Daniel Johnston
— Connie Han – Iron Starlet
— Coriky (Ian MacKaye, Joe Lally, and Amy Farina) – Coriky (Digital Release)
— Cory Smythe – Accelerate Every Voice
— Cosse – Nothing Belongs to Anything EP
— Curse the Son – Excruciation
— Death Valley Girls – Breakthrough EP
— Dim Gray – Flown
— Disheveled Cuss (Nick Reinhart of Tera Melos) – Disheveled Cuss
— DJ Boring – Like Water EP
— Dougie Poole – The Freelancer’s Blues
— Down Again – The Devil Is A Gentleman
— Drab City – Good Songs For Bad People
— E^ST – I’m Doing It
— e4444e – Coldstream Road
— Ego Ella May – Honey For Wounds
— El Shirota – Tiempos Raros
— Electric Mob – Discharge
— The Electric Prunes – Release of an Oath (Vinyl Reissue)
— Ellen Allien – Aurra
— Ellie Goulding – Brightest Blue
— Elliott Waits For No One – Elliott Waits For No One
— ELM – The Wait
— Eric Church – The Outsiders (Reissue)
— Eric Hutchinson – Class of ’98
— Erroll Garner – Gershwin & Kern (Reissue)
— The Explorers Club – The Explorers Club
— The Explorers Club – To Sing And Be Born Again
— Fermentor – Continuance
— Figg (feat. members of Carissa’s Weird) – Figg
— Finn Ronsford – Odes EP
— fish narc – WiLDFiRE
— Flying Horseman – Mothership
— Foetal Juice – Gluttony
— Forest Bees – Forest Bees
— Forest Blakk – Sideways EP
— The France – Indie Kate EP
— Francesa Blanchard – Make It Better
— Frontside – Closer to Closure EP
— Geezer – Groovy
— Glom – Awash
— Golf Alpha Bravo (Gab Winterfield of Jagwar Ma) – The Sundog LP
— Gone West featuring Colbie Caillat – Canyons
— Grateful Dead – Grateful Dead Origins
— GUM (Jay Watson of POND and Tame Impala) – Out in the World
— Healing Potpourri – Blanket of Calm
— Jehnny Beth (of Savages) – To Love is to Live
— John Craigie – Asterisk the Universe
— Jon Patrick Walker – The Rented Tuxedo
— Joseph Arthur – Come To Where I’m From (20th Anniversary Edition)
— Jupiter Hollow – Bereavement
— Justice For the Damned – Pain is Power
— Katzù Oso – Colours EP
— Kleeer – Intimate Connection (Vinyl Reissue)
— Kramer – Songs We Sang In Our Dreams
— La Lucha – Everybody Wants to Rule the World
— Larkin Poe – Self Made Man
— Leah Senior – The Passing Scene
— Let It Come Down (feat. Kramer) – Songs We Sang In Our Dreams
— Liam Gallagher – MTV Unplugged
— Light Screamer – Reap
— Lightworker – Fury By Failure
— Lord – Chaos Raining EP
— Lord Finesse – Motown State of Mind
— Lorraine Leckie & Her Demons – Razor Wing Butterfly
— Louis the Child – Here For Now
— Louise Goffin – Two Different Movies
— LVRA – LVCID EP
— Magnus Karlsson’s Free Fall – We Are the Night
— Marie-Clo – Shell(e) Pt. I
— Melody – Teachers Pet EP
— Michael Angelo Batio – More Machine Than Man
— Mike Peters (of The Alarm) – {Hurricane of Change}
— Moonlight Haze – Lunaris
— Mondo Cozmo – New Medicine
— NCT-127 – NCT #127 Neo Zone: The Final Round
— Nihiloxica – Kaloli
— Naeem (fka Spank Rock) – Startisha
— Nate Lee – Wings of a Jetliner
— NAVA – Sarabe EP
— Nemesium – Continua
— Nir Felder – II
— Norah Jones – Pick Me Up Off the Floor
— Noveller – Arrow
— Oracle – Hindsight 2020
— Orlando Weeks (of The Maccabees) – A Quickening
— Paper Idol – Money For Flowers EP
— Paralydium – Worlds Beyond
— Peter Gabriel – Rated PG
— Photay – Waking Hours
— Psycle – Kill the Machine
— Rachel Beck – Stronger Than You Know
— Retro Color – Arcadian
— Revolt – Kyoto
— Sacred – Myths & Monsters
— Sammy Brue – Crash Test Kid
— Seb Brun – Ar Ker
— Session Victim – Needledrop Remixed
— Shaggy – Hot Shot 2020
— Shape of Water – Great Illusions
— The Silver Field – Sing High! Sing Low!
— Six Feet Tall – Be Grave With Your Life EP
— Skott – Always Live For Always
— Smackbound – 20/20
— SOKO – Feel Feelings
— The Sounds – Things We Do For Love
— Southern Shores – Siena Part 1 EP
— Spacey Jane – Sunlight
— Spirit Fingers – Peace
— Steve Hackett – Genesis: Revisited – Live at the Royal Albert Hall (Vinyl Release)
— Stinky – Of Lost Things
— Sven Gali – 3 EP
— Swanes – Trials and Simulations EP
— Teghan Devon – Little Lion EP
— Tengger – Nomad
— Thijsenterprise – Snits EP
— Third Culture Kings – Different Kinda Appeal
— Thomas Azier – Love, Disorderly
— Thousandaire – Thousandaire
— Tia Careera – True And True
— Tim Buckley – The Dream Belongs to Me: Rare and Unreleased Recordings – 1968/1973 (Vinyl Reissue)
— twst – TWST0001 EP
— Ulthar – Providence
— Unwed Sailor – Look Alive
— Various Artists – COVID Compilation
— Various Artists – The Eddy (Songs From the Netflix Original Series)
— VEGA – Grit Your Teeth
— Video Dave – Week 1560
— Waaju – Grown
— War After War – No Change EP
— Wargirl – Dancing Gold
— Wild – Goin’ Back EP