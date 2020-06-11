Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: With some sports coming back soon, what’s your favorite drama/comedy/soap opera about sports?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, JUNE 11TH, 2020:

Alone Season Premiere (History)

Design At Your Door Series Premiere (HGTV)

FRIDAY, JUNE 12TH, 2020:

Artemis Fowl (Disney+)

Crossing Swords (Hulu)

DA 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Dating Around (Netflix)

F Is For Family Season Four Premiere (Netflix)

Frank Elstner: Just One Last Question (Netflix)

Gulabo Sitabo (Amazon)

Into The Dark: Good Boy (Hulu)

Jo Koy: In His Element (Netflix)

Kipo And The Age Of Wonderbeasts Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Pokemon Journeys Series Premiere (Netflix)

Ringside (Showtime)

The Search (Netflix)

The Woods Series Premiere (Netflix)

SATURDAY, JUNE 13TH, 2020:

Alexa & Katie Part Four Premiere (Netflix)

Game Face Series Premiere (Nickelodeon)

Love In The Forecast (Hallmark)

SUNDAY, JUNE 14TH, 2020:

Beacham House (PBS)

Grantchester Season Premiere (PBS)

Helter Skelter (Epix)

I Know This Much Is True, Limited Series Finale (HBO)

Insecure, Season Four Finale (HBO)

Marcella (Netflix)

30 for 30: Long Gone Summer (ESPN)

Timeless Love (Hallmark Movies And Mysteries)

World War II: Race To Victory (History)

Worst Cooks In America: Celebrity Edition Season Finale (Food)

MONDAY, JUNE 15TH, 2020:

Hidden (Acorn TV)

TUESDAY, JUNE 16TH, 2020:

One Day at a Time Animated Special (Pop)

Siesta Key Season Premiere (MTV)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17TH, 2020:

Mr. Iglesias Part Two (Netflix)

