By a balding hair over Samuel L. Jackson, Nicolas Cage won the vote for our next Tournament on Favorite Movie.

Honestly, I have no idea where this will lead us. Will it be action Cage? Comedy Cage? Drama Cage? Indy Cage? What is he doing Cage? Who knows?

You will. Let’s start nominating some movies!

(And coming very soon, the Winner of the Tom Hanks Tournament!)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...