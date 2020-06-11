America’s Dad: Hanks. The Results

And so it ends. Another Favorite Movie Star Movie has been decided.

And with not much competition again!

I was expecting much closer calls throughout from the Sweet 16 on, and yet, You all were positive which way the wind blew nearly every time. We only had one upset in the entire competition, Dragnet over Charlie Wilson’s War, and the only close call near the end was Saving Private Ryan just 4 votes over Catch Me if You Can.

And so, here are the results:

In 4th Place, the World War 2 epic Saving Private Ryan:

In 3rd Place, and ironically getting the most votes of ALL of the Top 4 (39 – 15), Toy Story:

In 2nd Place, our Runner Up, is the Space Drama, Apollo 13:

(Hard to find any GIFs of that movie without the famous line!)

And, so, drum roll please, in a knockout 37 – 21, our Winner of the Favorite Tom Hanks Movie is………!!!!!!!!

Big!!! It was the Number one Seed through most of the competition, handily beating The Man with One Red Shoe, Joe Vs. the Volcano, Cast Away, the original Toy Story, and finally Apollo 13.

Congratulations, Mr. Hanks, and T Hanks for the Memories!!!

Thanks for playing. We’ve already started the Nomination process for our next Movie Star, Nicolas Cage. And who knows who is next. Stay Safe.

