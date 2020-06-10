Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Jun. 10

Introducing today’s contestants:

Joanna, a library programming associate from Ohio, let Las Vegas think she was a contessa and got free stuff;

Steve, a middle school teacher from Maryland, fortunately had a calm parachuting coach; and

Zach, an attorney from Virginia, has to get through “War and Peace” before he can read a book from every country. Zach is a one-game champ with earnings of $17,801.

Zach extended his lead with correct responses to both DDs in DJ, but didn’t bet quite enough to build a runaway, entering FJ with $21,600 vs. $11,200 for Steve and $8,200 for Joanna.

DD1, $1,000 – CIVIL WAR NICKNAMES – On his way to Savannah, you might have heard Union troops calling him “Uncle Billy” (Steve won $1,000 on a true DD.)

DD2, $2,000 – CATHOLIC NATIONS – This birthplace of a late 20th century pope dates its beginning as a Catholic nation to 966 (Zach won $3,000 from his score of $9,800 vs. $5,200 for Steve.)

DD3, $1,600 – MILITARY IDIOMS – Meaning a choice to use atomic weapons, it was applied by Trent Lott to a drastic change in Senate rules (Zach won $2,000 from his score of $14,400 vs. $6,400 for Steve.)

FJ – NOTABLE BRITISH NAMES – Published in 1881, “The Formation of Vegetable Mould, Through the Actions of Worms”, was his last & one of his bestselling books

​​​Zach and Joanna were correct on FJ, with Zach adding $5,199 to win with $26,799 for a two-day total of $44,600.

That’s before our time: No one knew the TV show on which Diana Rigg had “M(an) appeal” was “The Avengers”, and some lyrics to a Beatles tune covered by Earth, Wind & Fire didn’t lead the players to “Got To Get You Into My Life”.

​Correct Qs:

DD1 – Who was Sherman?

DD2 – What is Poland?

DD3 – What is nuclear option?

FJ – Who was Darwin?

