Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Clothing to Make You Feel Good (06/10/2020)

I apologize in advance for not being around in the comments today — have some stuff going on and don’t have the bandwidth for really being around at the moment. But of course I didn’t want to neglect my posting duties for you lovely people, so here’s a thread for this week!

Today’s topic comes courtesy of Wafflicious: What sort of clothing makes you feel good about yourself/sexy? Or a bit more verbosely:

Does clothing affect how you feel about yourself?

If so, what does and does not work for you?

What’s your favorite piece of clothing to make yourself feel great about yourself?

Do you care what others think, is it mostly for yourself, or two things?

Recommendations/advice?

Stuff you’d love to try but maybe won’t for one reason or another (dammit, why is Commodus’ white armor from Gladiator not acceptable attire these days?)?

As always, talking about anything related to dating and intimacy etc. which is not in the prompt is okay too! Welcome, even!

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

