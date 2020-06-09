The Politics Thread Sees The Uptick

The human mind may not grapple with it well in placing context where it needs to be, but the Memorial Day weekend celebrations are now starting to manifest with incubation periods and indicators are showing some serious increases. CNN says 22 states are seeing jumps in case. WSJ says it’s accelerating in more than a dozen states. We’re seeing anecdotal information about hospitals in some of these states reaching capacity and being underprepared for what’s about to hit. So stay safe out there, folks. It’s only going to get worse by the end of this month as the protests are going to bring another spike in cases.

Historically speaking, there’s a good bit going on today in history but one of the biggest events is seeing ramifications play out today; it was this day in 1997 when the British lease expired in Hong Kong and we see how the original plan is being… curtailed, to say the least.

On the plus side? Today saw the debut of Donald Duck for the very first time way back in 1934.

Who died on this day in history? Nero! Dickens took his turn for the worse as well.

What we’re experiencing now shall pass at some point, for better and worse, and something else is yet to come. And that’s important because we live in the here and now and must make the most of those moments, in big and small ways.

So, be excellent to each other and remember that the McSquirrell rule is always in effect! And if it gets problematic out there, grab ahold of a mod at avocadomods@gmail.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...