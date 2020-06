On June 09, 1934, The Wise Little Hen cartoon debuted and Donald Duck made his first onscreen appearance in this animated short.

June 9th is National Donald Duck Day.

What is your favorite Donald Duck cartoon? Do you have a favorite appearance of his in other media?

Mine is the piano bar duel Donald has against Daffy Duck in Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

Oh Boy! Oh Boy! Oh Boy!

Enjoy your day and have fun commenting.

