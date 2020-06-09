All Things Cricket: June 9th

- Helsinki CC leads the the Finnish Premier League in the early going, along with the imposing mouthful of a name SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti.
- Mighty Efate Panthers lead the 3-team Vanuatu Blast T10 league. I confess I haven’t tuned in to this one.
- The COVID-19 free (as of yesterday) Windies have arrived in Manchester to start training for their three Test matches in July, one in Southampton and two in Manchester. I’m very much looking to forward to this, since MLB and the MLB Players Association are trading leaked proposals to the media instead of agreeing to anything.
- There has to be some good (or otherwise) news I missed. Please comment below!