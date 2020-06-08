Comic Book News – DC Comics Leaves Diamond

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/heat-vision/dc-cuts-ties-diamond-comic-distribution-1297309

When I went to the comic book store on Saturday, the shop owner’s main topic of conversation with customers was the news concerning DC Comics leaving Diamond.

I mentioned in the Open Thread 2 months ago that Alterna Comics was leaving Diamond. It didn’t get a lot of press at the time and the only way I found out about it was an email.

I wanted to make this thread so we could discuss the ramifications of DC’s decision and how this will affect comic books sales, the industry, and your local comic shops in the near future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...