Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 3 (Part 8 of 8)

It’s round 3 of the playoffs! 256 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!

Since it's the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today's songs (in matchup order) here.

Previous Round’s Results:

Super Mario RPG
Beware the Forest Mushrooms
 11 6 Jet Grind Radio Rock It On
Kirby’s Dream Land 3 Ripple Field 3 7 8 PaRappa the Rapper
Live Rap With Mc. King Kong Mushi
Final Fantasy VIII Force Your Way 10 6 Pokemon Red / Blue
Wild Pokemon Battle
Final Fantasy IX You’re Not Alone 13 4 Super Mario RPG
Grandpa and the Delightful Tadpoles
Final Fantasy VIII
Maybe I’m A Lion
 11 2 Star Ocean: The Second Story Feel Refreshed
PaRappa the Rapper Bathroom Rap 8 7 Chrono Cross Fort Dragonia
Super Mario RPG
Still, The Road Is Full Of Dangers
 13 5 The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Ganon’s Tower
Rockman & Forte Tengu Man 5 9 Chrono Cross
Life ~ Faraway Promise
Chrono Cross
Dreamwatch of Time
 10 4 Sonic Adventure
Twinkle Cart…for Twinkle Park
Final Fantasy VII Gold Saucer 10 3 MegaMan X4
Opening Stage – Zero
Jet Grind Radio
Everybody Jump Around
 8 5 Vagrant Story Staff Roll
Seaman
Something Really BAD
 12 3 Descent 2
Are You Descent?
Super Mario 64 Dire Dire Docks 9 7 Persona 2: Innocent Sin Kurosu’s Theme
Vagrant Story Ifrit 7 7 Brave Fencer Musashi
Run Sword Fighter!
Super Mario 64 Koopa Road 8 8 Grim Fandango Ninth Heaven
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
The Tragic Prince
 8 6 Lunar Silver Star Story Complete (1998) Mysterious Cave

