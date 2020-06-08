Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 3 (Part 8 of 8)

It’s round 3 of the playoffs! 256 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Tuesday, June 9th at 9:00am Pacific
Previous Round’s Results:
|Super Mario RPG
|
Beware the Forest Mushrooms
|11
|6
|Jet Grind Radio
|Rock It On
|Kirby’s Dream Land 3
|Ripple Field 3
|7
|8
|PaRappa the Rapper
|
Live Rap With Mc. King Kong Mushi
|Final Fantasy VIII
|Force Your Way
|10
|6
|Pokemon Red / Blue
|
Wild Pokemon Battle
|Final Fantasy IX
|You’re Not Alone
|13
|4
|Super Mario RPG
|
Grandpa and the Delightful Tadpoles
|Final Fantasy VIII
|
Maybe I’m A Lion
|11
|2
|Star Ocean: The Second Story
|Feel Refreshed
|PaRappa the Rapper
|Bathroom Rap
|8
|7
|Chrono Cross
|Fort Dragonia
|Super Mario RPG
|
Still, The Road Is Full Of Dangers
|13
|5
|The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
|Ganon’s Tower
|Rockman & Forte
|Tengu Man
|5
|9
|Chrono Cross
|
Life ~ Faraway Promise
|Chrono Cross
|
Dreamwatch of Time
|10
|4
|Sonic Adventure
|
Twinkle Cart…for Twinkle Park
|Final Fantasy VII
|Gold Saucer
|10
|3
|MegaMan X4
|
Opening Stage – Zero
|Jet Grind Radio
|
Everybody Jump Around
|8
|5
|Vagrant Story
|Staff Roll
|Seaman
|
Something Really BAD
|12
|3
|Descent 2
|
Are You Descent?
|Super Mario 64
|Dire Dire Docks
|9
|7
|Persona 2: Innocent Sin
|Kurosu’s Theme
|Vagrant Story
|Ifrit
|7
|7
|Brave Fencer Musashi
|
Run Sword Fighter!
|Super Mario 64
|Koopa Road
|8
|8
|Grim Fandango
|Ninth Heaven
|Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
|
The Tragic Prince
|8
|6
|Lunar Silver Star Story Complete (1998)
|Mysterious Cave
Ties are a sign of weakness. Tournaments are about domination and destruction, a lesson two unfortunate songs shall learn by my hand.
Vagrant Story – Iftrit has triumphed. Brave Fencer Musashi – Run Sword Fighter! perishes, alone and unmourned.
Super Mario 64 – Koopa Road is victorious. Grim Fandango – Ninth Heaven is forgotten to history.