Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 3 (Part 8 of 8)

It’s round 3 of the playoffs! 256 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!



PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Tuesday, June 9th at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

Super Mario RPG Beware the Forest Mushrooms 11 6 Jet Grind Radio Rock It On Kirby’s Dream Land 3 Ripple Field 3 7 8 PaRappa the Rapper Live Rap With Mc. King Kong Mushi Final Fantasy VIII Force Your Way 10 6 Pokemon Red / Blue Wild Pokemon Battle Final Fantasy IX You’re Not Alone 13 4 Super Mario RPG Grandpa and the Delightful Tadpoles Final Fantasy VIII Maybe I’m A Lion 11 2 Star Ocean: The Second Story Feel Refreshed PaRappa the Rapper Bathroom Rap 8 7 Chrono Cross Fort Dragonia Super Mario RPG Still, The Road Is Full Of Dangers 13 5 The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Ganon’s Tower Rockman & Forte Tengu Man 5 9 Chrono Cross Life ~ Faraway Promise Chrono Cross Dreamwatch of Time 10 4 Sonic Adventure Twinkle Cart…for Twinkle Park Final Fantasy VII Gold Saucer 10 3 MegaMan X4 Opening Stage – Zero Jet Grind Radio Everybody Jump Around 8 5 Vagrant Story Staff Roll Seaman Something Really BAD 12 3 Descent 2 Are You Descent? Super Mario 64 Dire Dire Docks 9 7 Persona 2: Innocent Sin Kurosu’s Theme Vagrant Story Ifrit 7 7 Brave Fencer Musashi Run Sword Fighter! Super Mario 64 Koopa Road 8 8 Grim Fandango Ninth Heaven Castlevania: Symphony of the Night The Tragic Prince 8 6 Lunar Silver Star Story Complete (1998) Mysterious Cave

Ties are a sign of weakness. Tournaments are about domination and destruction, a lesson two unfortunate songs shall learn by my hand.

Vagrant Story – Iftrit has triumphed. Brave Fencer Musashi – Run Sword Fighter! perishes, alone and unmourned.

Super Mario 64 – Koopa Road is victorious. Grim Fandango – Ninth Heaven is forgotten to history.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...