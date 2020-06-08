30 Day Disney Challenge Day 8: Your Favorite Couples Song

As we’re close to wrapping up our journey through the song side of Disney projects in this thirty-day challenge, we’re digging into the couples aspect. Most characters get some great theme songs for themselves that really define them and allows them to stand out in expressing who they are.

Couple’s songs are a bit more difficult as they have to balance a lot of elements and tend to be focused on advancing the story and the relationship, sometimes in big ways, sometimes in small ways.

For me, this is where my love of Beauty and the Beast returns with a passion as I really like the way that we have our characters seeing each other in a new light, moving past just the initial problems and how it all came together. It also doesn’t hurt that Paige O’Hara just nails all of this wonderfully.

