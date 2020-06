Candi Staton’s “You Got the Love” is a song released in 1986, but gained more prominence in 1997 when it was remixed by Now Voyager. The song is unknown in America, but it’s more well known in the UK as it peaked #3 on the UK charts. “You Got the Love” gained more exposure when Florence + the Machine covered the song on their debut album, but (even though I liked Florence’s version as well) Staton’s version is more powerful.

