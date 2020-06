Similar to the villain’s side of things, we don’t get princess songs from the Pixar side of the Disney family, but there are a lot of great songs to work with from the Disney films themselves.

While Beauty and the Beast will eat up a lot of slots on this challenge for me, and this one is a toughie because of my love of much of that soundtrack, the one that really gets me is the Japanese version of Let it Go from Frozen. It just clicks so perfectly for me.

