30 Day Disney Challenge Day 6: Your Favorite Villain’s Song

While we don’t get villain songs from the Pixar side of the Disney family, there are a lot of great songs to work with from the Disney films themselves. I almost want to consider Jack Skellington a villain because he comes across as one for much of the film in a way but we know he’s truly the heroic lead when you get down to it.

For me, I have to go back to Beauty and the Beast simply because that Gaston song is something that I can’t help but to use in real life. The number of times someone has done something only to have me use the “Nobody does it like Gaston” bit has surely pushed some to wanting to end me.

Here’s some to sample from!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...