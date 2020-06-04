Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Jun. 4 – Teachers Tournament day nine

Here are the contestants for the first game of the two-game final of the Teachers Tournament:
- Ben, grade 7-12 vocal music from Michigan, was part of the large chorus on a Grammy-winning recording;
- Meggie, middle school humanities from New York, does an “incredible” Julie Andrews, allegedly; and
- Will, grade 8-12 band and choir from Virginia, hosted Jeopardy! for “Nerd-Fest”, a name which Alex didn’t care to have associated with his show.
In a very evenly-matched affair, Meggie dropped to $0 by missing DD2, but recovered very nicely to be just short of the lead going into FJ with $13,600 vs, $15,000 for Ben and $12,000 for Will.
DD1, $1,000 – ASIA – 16-foot stingrays can be found in the waters of this 2,700-mile-long Indochinese river (Will lost the table limit of $1,000.)
DD2, $1,600 – THROWING YOU A CURVE – The Phillips curve shows that wages tend to increase faster as the rate of this goes down (Meggie lost $7,600 on a true DD vs. $11,800 for Ben.)
DD3, $800 – BROTHER – Elliott, brother of this 20th century president, was also father to a first lady (After being advised by Meggie to “Do it”, Will won $4,400 from his score of $9,600 vs. $14,200 for Ben.)
FJ – NOTABLE BRITS – On this man’s death in a 1935 motorcycle accident, Churchill said, his “pace of life was faster & more intense than the ordinary”
Everyone was incorrect on FJ to Alex’s amazement. Each player bet half their totals or close to it, as Meggie enters tomorrow game with $7,600, a mere $100 ahead of Ben at $7,500, while Will is a close third at $6,000.
This day in Trebekistan: After going over the prize money, Alex commented that even on quiz shows, teachers are “underpaid”. Ain’t that the truth.
Judging the producers: I understand why they won’t let players sing licensed music, but how about something from the public domain? I’d like to have heard Meggie as Julie Andrews break into “Camptown Races”.
Correct Qs:
DD1 – What is the Mekong?
DD2 – What is unemployment?
DD3 – Who was Teddy Roosevelt?
FJ – Who was Lawrence of Arabia?