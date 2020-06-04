Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Jun. 4 – Teachers Tournament day nine

Here are the contestants for the first game of the two-game final of the Teachers Tournament:

Ben, grade 7-12 vocal music from Michigan, was part of the large chorus on a Grammy-winning recording;

Meggie, middle school humanities from New York, does an “incredible” Julie Andrews, allegedly; and

Will, grade 8-12 band and choir from Virginia, hosted Jeopardy! for “Nerd-Fest”, a name which Alex didn’t care to have associated with his show.

In a very evenly-matched affair, Meggie dropped to $0 by missing DD2, but recovered very nicely to be just short of the lead going into FJ with $13,600 vs, $15,000 for Ben and $12,000 for Will.

DD1, $1,000 – ASIA – 16-foot stingrays can be found in the waters of this 2,700-mile-long Indochinese river (Will lost the table limit of $1,000.)

DD2, $1,600 – THROWING YOU A CURVE – The Phillips curve shows that wages tend to increase faster as the rate of this goes down (Meggie lost $7,600 on a true DD vs. $11,800 for Ben.)

DD3, $800 – BROTHER – Elliott, brother of this 20th century president, was also father to a first lady (After being advised by Meggie to “Do it”, Will won $4,400 from his score of $9,600 vs. $14,200 for Ben.)

FJ – NOTABLE BRITS – On this man’s death in a 1935 motorcycle accident, Churchill said, his “pace of life was faster & more intense than the ordinary”

​​Everyone was incorrect on FJ to Alex’s amazement. Each player bet half their totals or close to it, as Meggie enters tomorrow game with $7,600, a mere $100 ahead of Ben at $7,500, while Will is a close third at $6,000.

This day in Trebekistan: After going over the prize money, Alex commented that even on quiz shows, teachers are “underpaid”. Ain’t that the truth.

Judging the producers: I understand why they won’t let players sing licensed music, but how about something from the public domain? I’d like to have heard Meggie as Julie Andrews break into “Camptown Races”.

​Correct Qs:

DD1 – What is the Mekong?

DD2 – What is unemployment?

DD3 – Who was Teddy Roosevelt?

FJ – Who was Lawrence of Arabia?

