Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (June 3, 2020)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! I was going to write up a nice, thoughtful post for today about how anime and manga are really great comforts to me whenever I’m feeling down, frustrated, hopeless, etc. But then I got busy, so instead I’m just quickly throwing a Yuri!!! on Ice picture in the header because it’s what I would have written about if I had time. Maybe next week! For now, here’s a gif just for fun:

Of course, if you have any anime or manga that you go to for comfort, I’m always looking for recommendations!

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...