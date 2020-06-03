Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Jun. 3 – Teachers Tournament day eight

Here are today’s contestants as we conclude the semi-finals of the Teachers Tournament:

Ben, grade 7-12 vocal music from Michigan, listened when told he would make a great teacher;

Sam, high school English from Tennessee, had an inspiring quiz bowl coach who is subbing for him; and

Lauren, high school health from Washington state, brought in guests who discussed their fight for LBGQ rights.

Excellent battle between Ben and Lauren in which Ben managed to hang on to first place going into FJ with $20,800 vs. $15,000 for Lauren and $7,200 for Sam.

DD1, $800 – POLITICS: WHO SAID IT? – 1950; “I have here in my hand a list of 205 that were known to the Secretary of State as being members of the Communist Party” (Lauren won the table limit of $1,000.)

DD2, $800 – BACK IN THE 20TH CENTURY – In April 1946 this international org. formally gave up the ghost, though it did give a lot of its stuff to its replacement (On the first clue of DJ, Sam won $2,400 on a true DD.)

DD3, $1,600 – FOUNTAINS – Fittingly, the Latona Fountain built by Louis XIV in Versailles was named for the mother of this Roman god (With one other clue remaining, Lauren lost $2,000 from her score of $17,000 vs. $18,800 for Ben.)

FJ – EUROPEAN LANDMARKS – As described in an 1831 book, it has “three recessed and pointed doorways…immense central rose window…two dark and massive towers”​

​​Everyone was correct on FJ. Ben added $9,201 to advance with $30,001 and face Will and Meggie in the two-game final round for the $100,000 top prize.

Note that by betting everything, Lauren forced herself to be correct on FJ to have a chance to win. The better play would have been to wager less than $600 to lock out Sam and win if Ben missed without having to get FJ herself.

This day in Trebekistan: Let’s just say the historical accuracy of Alex’s impressions of Joseph McCarthy and Henry Kissinger is…arguable.

Judging the judges: It was no surprise that they reversed themselves on their rejection of Lauren’s response of “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark”, as the movie was promoted under that title for its recent showing on CBS.

​Correct Qs:

DD1 – Who was McCarthy?

DD2 – What is the League of Nations?

DD3 – Who is Apollo?

FJ – What is Notre Dame?

