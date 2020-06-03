Dating, Relationships, and Sex: First Dates (06/03/2020)

Dread it. Run from it. The first date still arrives.

Well, unless it doesn’t, but that’s not today’s topic.

Most of us who date will probably at some point be on a first date. Or at least that’s what I’ve been led to believe. And there are as many opinions on first dates on the internet as there are ass … associate vice presidents at a consulting firm. Yes, that.

Anyway:

Do you enjoy first dates, or is it more of a chore for you?

Do you do blind dates?

What are things you tend to do on a first date?

Things you don’t do?

How many first dates lead to second and maybe third ones for you?

First dates which have gone particularly well …

… or hilariously wrong?

As always, talking about anything related to dating and intimacy etc. which is not in the prompt is okay too! Welcome, even!

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...