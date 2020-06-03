Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 3 (Part 5 of 8)

It’s round 3 of the playoffs! 256 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Thursday, June 3rd at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Hyrule Field 12 10 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
Comet (MoonDisc Version)
Einhander Thermosphere 11 6 Mario Kart 64 Toad’s Turnpike
PaRappa the Rapper
Instructor Mooselini’s Car Rap
 8 9 Bushido Blade
Hiding in Shadow
The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
Majora’s Incarnation
 6 14 The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Windmill Hut
Final Fantasy VII
Flowers Blooming In The Church
 5 13 Enemy Zero Battle
Grandia Theme 11 4 Sonic 3D Blast (Saturn) Special Stage
Super Mario 64 Slide 12 4 Paper Mario Battle Fanfare
Final Fantasy VII Chocobo Theme 9 8 Sonic 3D Blast (Genesis)
Panic Puppet Zone (Act 2)
Final Fantasy IX Battle Theme 12 7 Final Fantasy VIII
Silence and Motion
The Pandora Directive
Tex’s Lament (Closing Credits)
 7 9 Sonic Adventure
Run Through the Speed Highway…for Speed Highway
Final Fantasy VIII Don’t Be Afraid 11 6 Medal of Honor Underground
Battle of Monte Cassino
Breath of Fire III Do Your Best! 6 9 Um Jammer Lammy
Fire Fire (PaRappa Version)
Wild Arms 2
Main Title (Instrumental)
 11 7 Parasite Eve Main Theme
Threads of Fate
Passing Through the Forest
 10 8 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
Adder Electro (MoonDisc Version)
Chrono Cross
Radical Dreamers ~ Unstolen Jewel
 14 3 Wild Arms 2
Field: The Barren Lands
Afterlife (LucasArts) Track 6 9 9 Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Crystal Drops

In the Tie Zone, victory has been awarded to Castlevania: Symphony of the Night – Crystal Drops over Afterlife (LucasArts) – Track 6

In non-tie news, PaRappa the Rapper has suffered its first loss of the tournament. I choose to blame the name “Instructor Mooselini”. Like, what the fuck guys?