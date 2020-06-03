Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 3 (Part 5 of 8)

It’s round 3 of the playoffs! 256 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Thursday, June 3rd at 9:00am Pacific
Previous Round’s Results:
|The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
|Hyrule Field
|12
|10
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|
Comet (MoonDisc Version)
|Einhander
|Thermosphere
|11
|6
|Mario Kart 64
|Toad’s Turnpike
|PaRappa the Rapper
|
Instructor Mooselini’s Car Rap
|8
|9
|Bushido Blade
|
Hiding in Shadow
|The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
|
Majora’s Incarnation
|6
|14
|The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
|Windmill Hut
|Final Fantasy VII
|
Flowers Blooming In The Church
|5
|13
|Enemy Zero
|Battle
|Grandia
|Theme
|11
|4
|Sonic 3D Blast (Saturn)
|Special Stage
|Super Mario 64
|Slide
|12
|4
|Paper Mario
|Battle Fanfare
|Final Fantasy VII
|Chocobo Theme
|9
|8
|Sonic 3D Blast (Genesis)
|
Panic Puppet Zone (Act 2)
|Final Fantasy IX
|Battle Theme
|12
|7
|Final Fantasy VIII
|
Silence and Motion
|The Pandora Directive
|
Tex’s Lament (Closing Credits)
|7
|9
|Sonic Adventure
|
Run Through the Speed Highway…for Speed Highway
|Final Fantasy VIII
|Don’t Be Afraid
|11
|6
|Medal of Honor Underground
|
Battle of Monte Cassino
|Breath of Fire III
|Do Your Best!
|6
|9
|Um Jammer Lammy
|
Fire Fire (PaRappa Version)
|Wild Arms 2
|
Main Title (Instrumental)
|11
|7
|Parasite Eve
|Main Theme
|Threads of Fate
|
Passing Through the Forest
|10
|8
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|
Adder Electro (MoonDisc Version)
|Chrono Cross
|
Radical Dreamers ~ Unstolen Jewel
|14
|3
|Wild Arms 2
|
Field: The Barren Lands
|Afterlife (LucasArts)
|Track 6
|9
|9
|Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
|Crystal Drops
In the Tie Zone, victory has been awarded to Castlevania: Symphony of the Night – Crystal Drops over Afterlife (LucasArts) – Track 6
In non-tie news, PaRappa the Rapper has suffered its first loss of the tournament. I choose to blame the name “Instructor Mooselini”. Like, what the fuck guys?