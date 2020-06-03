Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 3 (Part 5 of 8)

It’s round 3 of the playoffs! 256 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!



PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Thursday, June 3rd at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Hyrule Field 12 10 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Comet (MoonDisc Version) Einhander Thermosphere 11 6 Mario Kart 64 Toad’s Turnpike PaRappa the Rapper Instructor Mooselini’s Car Rap 8 9 Bushido Blade Hiding in Shadow The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Majora’s Incarnation 6 14 The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Windmill Hut Final Fantasy VII Flowers Blooming In The Church 5 13 Enemy Zero Battle Grandia Theme 11 4 Sonic 3D Blast (Saturn) Special Stage Super Mario 64 Slide 12 4 Paper Mario Battle Fanfare Final Fantasy VII Chocobo Theme 9 8 Sonic 3D Blast (Genesis) Panic Puppet Zone (Act 2) Final Fantasy IX Battle Theme 12 7 Final Fantasy VIII Silence and Motion The Pandora Directive Tex’s Lament (Closing Credits) 7 9 Sonic Adventure Run Through the Speed Highway…for Speed Highway Final Fantasy VIII Don’t Be Afraid 11 6 Medal of Honor Underground Battle of Monte Cassino Breath of Fire III Do Your Best! 6 9 Um Jammer Lammy Fire Fire (PaRappa Version) Wild Arms 2 Main Title (Instrumental) 11 7 Parasite Eve Main Theme Threads of Fate Passing Through the Forest 10 8 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Adder Electro (MoonDisc Version) Chrono Cross Radical Dreamers ~ Unstolen Jewel 14 3 Wild Arms 2 Field: The Barren Lands Afterlife (LucasArts) Track 6 9 9 Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Crystal Drops

In the Tie Zone, victory has been awarded to Castlevania: Symphony of the Night – Crystal Drops over Afterlife (LucasArts) – Track 6

In non-tie news, PaRappa the Rapper has suffered its first loss of the tournament. I choose to blame the name “Instructor Mooselini”. Like, what the fuck guys?

