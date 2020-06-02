All Things Cricket: June 2nd

- The Vincy Premier League finished Sunday with a 19-run win by Salt Pond Breakers, who had dominated throughout. Salt Pond beat La Soufriere Hikers, avenging their only loss in the tournament. Salt Pond lost the toss and were put into bat, and managed exactly 100. It seemed not nearly enough based on the last meeting between the two teams, and La Soufriere’s emphatic 150 against Botanical Gardens in the semifinal. Hikers’ opening batsman Salvan Browne was looking to match or exceed the 70 and 68 he had amassed in the previous two full games, but lefty spinner Javid Harry was not amenable, ceding an opening ball six and coming back with a length ball angling to the right-hand batsman’s leg side that trapped Browne and sent him packing. After that, the dominoes fell one after the other, and Breakers coasted to the win. The quality of the games were pretty good, with many First Class and List A Windies players playing. I’m going to miss having live cricket every morning at 7:30 am.
- Speaking of finishing, the Finnish Premier League kicked off yesterday. The quality is way down from the Vincy league, but the games come on at 10 am each day, so it’s better than nothing.
- The Windies appear to be poised to play three bio-secure tests in England in July at grounds that have on-site hotels, pending approval by the England Cricket Board.
- USA Cricket is close to announcing an August 22nd start for Minor League Cricket, which will take place in 22 cities over 7 weeks. They are trying to limit travel to driving and overnight stays to one night by keeping all games within several zones. This league will be the precursor to Major League Cricket, which will start in 2021, assuming all goes well.
- Is there any cricket news I missed? I’d love to hear about it.