Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Jun. 1 – Teachers Tournament day six

Here are today’s contestants as we start the semi-finals of the Teachers Tournament:

Jong Ho, high school math from Illinois, has unverified claims about some math competition accomplishments;

Will, 8-12 band & choir from Virginia, had his life changed by his band teachers; and

Katie, high school science from Massachusetts, loves musical theater, especially “Fun Home”.

Will expanded his lead on DD2, fell back to second by missing DD3, but finished strongly to regain first place into FJ with $13,170. Katie got the final clue of DJ to secure second place at $11,600, followed by Jong Ho with $11,200.

DD1, $800 – CONSTELLATIONS – Lepus, “the hare”, is the quarry of this nearby constellation (Jong Ho lost the window maximum of $1,000.)

DD2, $1,200 – THE A.V. CLUB – Almost 500 concerti from this Venetian survive today (Will won $3,800 from his leading score of $6,200.)

DD3, $1,600 – U.S. GOVERNMENT – One task of this government commission opened in 1915 is to protect consumers from con games (Will lost $5,630 from his total of $14,800 vs. $10,400 for Jong Ho.)

FJ – EUROPEAN HISTORY – Once Europe’s leading military power & later the largest state in Germany, it was abolished by the Allies in 1947

Will and Jong Ho were correct, with Will adding $10,031 to advance with $23,201.

Triple Stumper of the day: In “Homophonic Pairs” , no one knew that a scratchy & hard-to-wear elaborate starched collar is a “rough ruff”.

And they’re not off…yet: At the time this show was recorded, a clue accurately described the Kentucky Derby as taking place the first Saturday in May, but this year it’s been rescheduled to September.

​Correct Qs:

DD1 – What is Orion?

DD2 – Who was Vivaldi?

DD3 – What is the FTC?

FJ – What is Prussia?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...