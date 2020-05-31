I did a crazy thing. Sunday Food Thread 5/31

So last week my stepson who’s sheltering in with us found a recipe for fried chicken sandwiches in Bon Apetit. I’m not super fond of chicken but even I raved about how good these were. We deep fried them in our Dutch oven and the morning after eating that sandwich I went online and bought a deep fryer. Of course not just any deep fryer but a commercial counter-top model that uses like 1-1/2 gallons of oil. The unit works fantastic but man is it a monster to keep in a home kitchen! Sometimes I forget how lucky I am to have a pretty large, usable kitchen, this is not one of those times. What kind of nutty impulsive food things have you done?

